Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3993 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Orkla ASA’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Orkla ASA Stock Performance

Orkla ASA stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

