MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.68 and last traded at $99.29. Approximately 43,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 496,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.51.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.56.

The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,058 shares of company stock valued at $68,674,574. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

