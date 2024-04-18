Head to Head Review: Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Urgent.ly and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Urgent.ly presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.86%. Given Urgent.ly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

This table compares Urgent.ly and MSP Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.12 $74.73 million N/A N/A MSP Recovery $7.71 million 17.00 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Urgent.ly has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90%

Summary

Urgent.ly beats MSP Recovery on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

