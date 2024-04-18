Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Getty Images Stock Down 0.4 %
GETY stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 2.12.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Images
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,598,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,511,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at $47,511,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,253,325 shares of company stock valued at $5,584,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- What does consumer price index measure?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Stock Average Calculator
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.