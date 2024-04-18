Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Getty Images Stock Down 0.4 %

GETY stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Images

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,598,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,511,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at $47,511,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,253,325 shares of company stock valued at $5,584,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.