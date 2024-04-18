Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Drops By 5.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
