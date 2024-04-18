Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Drops By 5.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,664,000 after buying an additional 796,586 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,578,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,126,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

