Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,166 ($39.41).

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.82) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.57), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($98,687.41). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 3,281 ($40.84) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,383.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,105.78. The company has a market cap of £30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,686.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,366 ($29.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,530 ($43.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,943.82%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

