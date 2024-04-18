Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $101.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:EW opened at $87.24 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.