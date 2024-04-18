Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.64. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $1,952,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,162,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283,809 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 691.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 337,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

