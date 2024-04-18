Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

