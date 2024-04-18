Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.45. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

