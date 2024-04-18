DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 7,852 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 228,102 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,474,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,835,000 after purchasing an additional 373,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.22. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

