DGS Capital Management LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,712 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 464,047 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,048 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LX stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $253.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

