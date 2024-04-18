DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,923,428,000 after buying an additional 702,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 26.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $164.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

