Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

