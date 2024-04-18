Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- What is a SEC Filing?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.