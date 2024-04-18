Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 90.11% and a negative net margin of 31.02%.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the first quarter worth $108,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cryo-Cell International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.