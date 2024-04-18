Contrasting Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) & PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

PainReform has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PainReform and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PainReform N/A N/A N/A Anixa Biosciences N/A -44.09% -40.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

37.3% of PainReform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of PainReform shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PainReform and Anixa Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PainReform 0 0 0 0 N/A Anixa Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anixa Biosciences has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 293.44%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anixa Biosciences is more favorable than PainReform.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PainReform and Anixa Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PainReform N/A N/A -$9.34 million N/A N/A Anixa Biosciences $210,000.00 463.31 -$9.81 million ($0.34) -8.97

PainReform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anixa Biosciences.

Summary

PainReform beats Anixa Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

