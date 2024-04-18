Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $220.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.90.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $191.78 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $204.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average of $174.42.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

