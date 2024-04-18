Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) PT at $13.90

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE:EGO opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.10. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

