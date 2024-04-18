ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Down 5.4% in March

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 498.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $420.59 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. ATN International has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

