Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Trading Up 0.4 %

AIRG stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

