ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

