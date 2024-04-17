United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $758,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 366,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,149,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.24. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

