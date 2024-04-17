Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $52.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group
Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
TCOM stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.