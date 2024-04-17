Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $52.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,727 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 99,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,927,000 after acquiring an additional 81,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

