TerrAscend Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TSNDF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSNDF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.50. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.