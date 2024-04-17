Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.96. 530,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

