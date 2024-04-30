Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 34.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Shares of ARLP opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

