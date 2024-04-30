Venom (VENOM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.39 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Venom has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Venom has a total market cap of $649.61 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venom Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.36052403 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $9,481,892.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

