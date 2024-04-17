TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,498,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110,841 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $55,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIXT. TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.90. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

