SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 861 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

