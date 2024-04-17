StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.33 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.04.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
