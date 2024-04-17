StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.33 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

