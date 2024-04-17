SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.41% of SS&C Technologies worth $62,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.78.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

