Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. 3,163,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,268,278. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

