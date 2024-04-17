Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Shares of GWX opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

