Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Drops By 6.7%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

