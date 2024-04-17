Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 4,742 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NKE opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

