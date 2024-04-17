Short Interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Grows By 9.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FURY opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FURY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,871,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

