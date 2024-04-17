Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day moving average of $221.33.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

