Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $390,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,286. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.