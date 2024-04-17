Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $390,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,286. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
