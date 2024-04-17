Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Releases Earnings Results

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Remark Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Get Remark alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,142,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Remark by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Remark

Remark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.