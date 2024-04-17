Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $43.93 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,974.34 or 0.99919785 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012298 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

