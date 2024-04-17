Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.