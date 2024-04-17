Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.19

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Price Performance

Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 106.45 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.09 and a beta of 0.97. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 83.07 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arthur Copple acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($60,998.38). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

