Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

