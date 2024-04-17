Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Down 5.1%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.33. 5,810,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,777,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,771. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lyft by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 667,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

