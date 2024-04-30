Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

