iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,971. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.