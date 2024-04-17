InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 6,415 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,415 ($79.86).

IHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($67.22) to GBX 6,100 ($75.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($79.67) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.69) to GBX 7,400 ($92.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 7,798 ($97.07) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,178 ($64.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,790 ($109.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,125.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,218.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,457.14%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

