Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.89. Approximately 6,983,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 46,437,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Intel Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 46.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

