IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.31.

IMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$4.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

