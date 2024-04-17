Grin (GRIN) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $155,668.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,205.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.56 or 0.00745952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00127152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00196984 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00105090 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

